Legendary 23-year WWE veteran set to be part of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at night 2 of WrestleMania 40 - Reports

A WWE veteran is reportedly set to play a major role in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

Charles Robinson has been part of WWE as a referee since 2001. He has called some of the biggest matches in the company's history. Given that he is one of WWE's most experienced officials, he will be part of WrestleMania 40 which will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Fightful Select has now reported that Charles Robinson will referee the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Rhodes. It was also reported that Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode are producers for the match.

The odds are stacked against The American Nightmare, who, after losing last night's tag team match, will now face The Tribal Chief in a Bloodline Rules match. The rules of the match are still unclear, but given the power The Rock yields, anything can happen, and Rhodes will have to overcome massive odds to finish his story.

It will be interesting to see if Cody will be able to overcome The Bloodline tonight at WrestleMania XL.

