Legendary WWE event will take place in Saudi Arabia this year - Reports

WWE organizes multiple premium live events in Saudi Arabia each year, and the name and date of the latest installment may have been revealed.

For those unaware, the Stamford-based promotion has signed a deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to which the company will host two premium live events in the country each year.

Over the years, fans have seen major events like Crown Jewel, Greatest Royal Rumble, Super Showdown, and Elimination Chamber take place at the location. The deal has seemingly generated great profits.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the company will return to Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023, to host King and Queen of The Ring. The premium live event will expectedly take place in Riyadh.

"As PWInsider.com reported exclusively in the Elite section last week, the Saturday 5/27 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event will emanate from Saudi Arabia, the latest event there as part of WWE's long term contract with that country. We are told the working plan is for the event to take place in Riyadh, although that could change." stated Mike Johnson.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The WWE King and Queen of the Ring event will emanate from Saudi Arabia on Saturday May 27th (PWInsider). The WWE King and Queen of the Ring event will emanate from Saudi Arabia on Saturday May 27th (PWInsider). https://t.co/MbGHMFbfx9

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, this could be a major move from Triple H considering that the company will host a legendary event in the nation.

The 2021 WWE King and Queen of the ring were crowned in Saudi Arabia

WWE held the King of The Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments in 2022 to crown the King and Queen of the promotion. The finals of both tournaments were held at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Xavier Woods from RAW faced SmackDown's Finn Balor in the finals of the men's tournament. After an exciting battle, the New Day member won the match to become King Woods.

The final round of the Queen's Crown tournament was held between RAW's Doudrop and SmackDown's Zelina Vega. The result saw Zelina Vega become the Queen of the promotion.

As of now, the two have stopped adding King and Queen in their names as the company now awaits its new King and Queen.

