Link between AEW and WWE COVID-19 outbreaks reported

COVID-19 has caused many problems in the world of sports. Many leagues and tournaments were forced to halt operations since March. However, a few Pro-Wrestling promotions such as AEW and WWE were able to continue filming and airing their weekly shows.

Even though WWE and AEW were able to record and air their shows, they did have many COVID-19 cases come their way. The first time WWE reported its first COVID-19 outbreak, many employees were affected, and the company began tightening its policies.

Link between AEW and WWE's COVID-19 outbreak

Last week, a COVID-19 outbreak was reported in WWE NXT as well as in AEW. According to Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the outbreak occurred simultaneously in both wrestling promotions because wrestlers who are a part of WWE and AEW socialize, and some are married but work on different promotions.

"Talent from WWE and AEW socialize, go to the gym together, and some are even in relationships together, as well as socialize with some of the same fans and insiders. One person very familiar with the testing results and spread said that was the key reason why it happened at the same time with both companies."

Many wrestlers have taken precaution son their own accord since COVID-19 hit. In March, WWE's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn decided not to perform until a better understanding of the virus was made. In March, Roman Reigns decided to pull himself from WrestleMania, where he was slated to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn too, who was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, did not wrestle at WrestleMania. WWE decided to hold a tournament to determine a new Intercontinental Champion. AJ Styles went on to win the Tournament and crown himself the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career.

When WWE's Renee Young had tested positive for COVID-19, Jon Moxley, her husband, who works at AEW, had decided not to compete for two weeks. He was scheduled to defend his AEW World title;e against Brian Cage at a PPV, but the match was postponed by a week.