  • Liv Morgan's WWE Return Date Revealed - Reports

Liv Morgan's WWE Return Date Revealed - Reports

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:42 GMT
It's almost time (image via WWE)

Liv Morgan has been out of action since June, when she suffered a shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane on WWE RAW.

The former Women's Champion was forced to undergo surgery and has since been rehabbing her injury, but in the meantime, WWE allowed Roxanne Perez to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships on her behalf, and she lost.

It's unclear how Liv Morgan will be welcomed back to WWE, but the most recent report from PWInsider noted that the plan is for Morgan to be back in early 2026.

The report noted that there is always the possibility that Morgan is ahead of schedule when it comes to her rehab and she could make her return before the turn of the year, but at present the plan is early 2026 which has fans pointing at The Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble takes place in Saudi Arabia in 2026, which would be the perfect place for a Morgan return.

Liv Morgan could return ahead of WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan was having the best time of her career before her injury earlier this year, and it meant that her title reign was cut short. It would be interesting to see how she returns to WWE, since The Royal Rumble opens a number of doors.

Morgan could return and help Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez or she could opt to turn against both women and return as a face. Dominik Mysterio has become a well-liked star in her absence and is a dual champion now but if The Judgment Day is no longer a stable when she returns, then she could realign with her partner.

Dominik Mysterio appears to be public enemy number one following RAW where Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost their Tag Team Championships because of him.

