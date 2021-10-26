WWE locker room reacts to 2022 PPV schedule - reports

WWE's PPV schedule for 2022 seems to have gone down pretty well with the locker room, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Earlier today, WWE released their tentative PPV schedule for the upcoming year, including confirmation that WrestleMania will, once again, be a two-night event. It was also revealed that the majority of pay-per-views will take place on a Saturday, rather than their traditional Sunday slot.

According to the Fightful Select report, all of the Superstars they reached out to - over a dozen, they claim - "are happy" with this schedule. Having WrestleMania split into two nights, for example, eases up the workload for both the show itself, as well as the media and other events that go along with the pay-per-view.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has spoken with numerous WWE talent who are happy with the company's PPV schedule announcement.More on Fightful Select now, and on the Backstage Report Podcast this afternoon. patreon.com/posts/wwe-tale… Fightful has spoken with numerous WWE talent who are happy with the company's PPV schedule announcement.More on Fightful Select now, and on the Backstage Report Podcast this afternoon.patreon.com/posts/wwe-tale… https://t.co/PVTkijcAF2

WWE's decision to move these events to Saturdays also seems to coincide with the NFL's regular season. Because the NFL holds the majority of its weekly games on Sunday, a move to the day prior means that the company won't have to compete for this viewership audience. (That being said, there's usually one nightly NFL game held on Saturdays.)

Overall, it's clear that this new schedule is apparently seen as positive news among the WWE roster.

One WWE PPV location is still TBD

WWE released the majority of its PPV schedule, but shows for February and October aren't on this list. While nothing has officially been announced as of this writing, it could be safe to assume those would be the months of the annual Saudi Arabia shows.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One other item of note regarding the schedule is the September show. While this event has been penciled in for the weekend of September 3rd, the actual date, PPV name, and even the location has yet to be officially announced. Additionally, it's important to point out that the September show could overlap with AEW All Out, which is usually held the first weekend of the month.

What do you think about WWE's schedule for next year? Sound off below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the 2022 WWE schedule? Yes No 23 votes so far