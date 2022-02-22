×
Potential spoiler on controversial tag team match being added to WrestleMania 38

WWE is once again looking for mainstream publicity for WrestleMania 38.
Modified Feb 22, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Logan Paul could be heading to WrestleMania again this year, this time to wrestle.

During WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event this weekend, The Miz claimed he had someone in mind to help him even the odds in his feud against Dominik and Rey Mysterio. While some fans speculated that it could mean the return of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes to the company, it appears Vince McMahon has other plans.

Ringside News is reporting that none other than Logan Paul will be The Miz's surprise tonight on WWE RAW and that the company is planning on having Paul team up with The Miz to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio at 'Mania.

It appears @mikethemiz has someone in mind to help him even the odds in his rivalry with @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35... Stream #WWEChamber LIVE:🦚 peacocktv.com/wwe🌎 WWENetwork.com https://t.co/acBgCXNpTH

How many celebrities and part-timers will be at WrestleMania this year?

It's being reported that WWE is looking to pull out all the stops for WrestleMania 38 this year in order to sell out AT&T Stadium for both nights of the show.

Both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have already been confirmed for the show as they are two of WWE's biggest part-timers currently on the active roster.

Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight… https://t.co/MFPJISSVTv

Beyond that, it has also been heavily reported that the company is trying to lure "Stone Cold" Steve Austin out of retirement for a big match against Kevin Owens. This would be Austin's first match since WrestleMania 19, where he lost to The Rock.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also reported that the company was looking to secure one more "Steve Austin worthy surprise" for the show, but at this time, no one knows what or who that could be.

It certainly seems that WWE will be heavily relying on part-timers, nostalgia, and celebrities to build the hype for this year's show. Whether that works or not, we'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul potentially wrestling at 'Mania? Do you like celebrity involvement in WWE's biggest show of the year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

