Long-time WWE name says he is getting ready for retirement

A top name who has been involved with WWE for the past four decades is now preparing for retirement. No matter how long you may have worked with a company, there comes a time when you have to retire from working life. That appears to be exactly what is happening for Jerry McDevitt.

The lawyer has worked with WWE and Vince McMahon for almost 40 years. Their 36-year-long run together saw him represent the company in some of the most critical cases in its history. Any legal issues that the company has faced have seen him involved in some capacity or the other.

He also defended Vince McMahon during the mid-1990s when allegations of steroid abuse came out.

It was recently reported that WWE was asking for an extension for the MLW/WWE lawsuit. This was as they were hiring new lawyers. McDevitt spoke up about the matter when speaking to Wrestlenomics, whom he told that he had been working toward securing his retirement earlier this year.

Given the potential length of the MLW case, he decided it would be better for the company to have legal counsel who could be there for the entirety of the lawsuit. He added that it had been a remarkable 36-year run with Vince McMahon and his company, and he was proud of his accomplishments in that time.

"It has been a great 36-year run with a great Company and Vince [McMahon], and I am very proud of all that we accomplished during that time, and I will continue to help them any way I can."

The MLW suit was initially dismissed, but they filed an amended complaint against the company. Currently, McDevitt is scheduled to wrap up his career by the end of 2023, while he expects the lawsuit to continue until 2025.

MLW had a response after the WWE lawyer announced his retirement

MLW seems to be happy with the announcement of the retirement of the veteran lawyer.

Their official Twitter account sent out a cheeky response after the news broke.

At this time, how the lawsuit plays out remains to be seen.

