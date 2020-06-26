Main roster Superstars reportedly upset with WWE's response to Covid-19

WWE Superstars have not been informed about a lot of things.

WWE are expected to carry on with the tapings of the weekly shows.

All might not be well at WWE

This week, WWE has found itself amidst growing concern about the Superstars and other employees after a few of them were tested positive for Covid -19. If the backstage reports are to be believed, there are several others who have contracted the virus, including in-ring talents, NXT talents who appear in the audience, and crew members.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful that the wrestlers in the promotion were not informed about the number of tests conducted, nor have they been notified about how many have tested positive. He further stated that a lot of main roster Superstars are reportedly unhappy with the manner in which WWE is handling the situation at hand. They would prefer that the tests are conducted after the tapings as well in order to ensure safety for all those who are present at the Performance Center.

The reports also suggest that there are still a few people in WWE who have not been asked to take the tests. There are also backstage concerns about small gatherings that could have been the reason behind so many people getting infected in such a short period of time.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Vince McMahon's reported instructions for WWE NXT talents

The reports claim that all those who are present at the tapings are concerned about their safety, especially with the virus re-emerging in Kayla Braxton. However, it is expected that the taping will continue for the weekly shows as WWE intends to conduct more and more tests in the coming days.

Having said that, Vince McMahon has reportedly instructed the NXT talents that they will be needed for TV on Friday and Saturday. Hence, they have been asked to report to the Performance Center in the morning for a drive-through Covid test. Those who were tested on the previous day have been asked to refrain from coming today.

Vince McMahon also stated that all the WWE Superstars who are involved in high-level storylines would be off the camera. And the rest of the talents have been told to stay in isolation until after the tapings.

As of now, WWE talents who were tested yesterday have not yet received their results. If there are too many people who have been tested positive for Covid-19, then WWE will have to make a lot of changes immediately.