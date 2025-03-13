Major accusation against WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is surrounded by controversy as the company is on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Today, the 71-year-old veteran was accused of not fulfilling his commitments at a meet-and-greet event.

Hulk Hogan was a childhood hero for many who started watching wrestling in the '80s. The Hulkster was once the most beloved babyface and often came out on top and remained a hero for many. However, that hasn't been the case in a long time, and the multi-time World Champion was surrounded by controversy yet again.

Today, News 12 reported that the WWE Hall of Famer left many fans upset during a meet-and-greet at ShopRite in Montgomery. Fans were unhappy and didn't get to meet The Hulkster after waiting for the wrestling icon for hours, which made a lot of kids cry.

The 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was supposed to appear and promote the 'Real American Beer,' but the whole process was rushed, which left many high and dry. Many were upset, and Hulk Hogan hasn't responded or made a comment on the incident.

Hulk Hogan appeared on WWE RAW's Netflix debut

Earlier this year, Hulk Hogan appeared on RAW when the show made its Netflix debut. The Hulkster was there to cut a promo and later promote his product, 'Real American Beer.' However, things didn't go his way.

The WWE Hall of Famer received boos from the crowd, and the audience refused to accept anything The Hulkster had to say. The negative reaction was due to Hulk Hogan's antics outside the ring, where he made a few controversial statements.

After the segment, the 71-year-old veteran uploaded posts on social media with his peers from the industry and promoted Real American Beer but didn't address the negative reaction from the crowd.

Moreover, since then, he hasn't made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion. There were rumors of The Hulkster making another appearance, but it seems like the management has scrapped those plans.

