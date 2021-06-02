Major backstage detail about recent WWE releases

WWE has yet again surprised fans by releasing some major names from the company. As announced, WWE has come to terms with the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett.

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men podcast, some of the names released had asked to leave. He also noted that WWE has been taking a different approach to this, rather than locking people up to prevent them from signing with other promotions.

What could be next for the released WWE Superstars?

This is not the first release spree from WWE this year. Shortly after WrestleMania 37, WWE released a bunch of massive names of April 15, 2021. The names included the likes of Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Kalisto, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Bo Dallas, and others.

All these superstars have a 90-day no-compete clause, following which they can sign with other promotions. It should be noted that IMPACT Wrestling has already teased appearances from some of these stars during their promo package for Slammiversary.

As for the stars released today, they would likely also have a similar 90-day non-compete clause in their contracts. This would mean that they could show up on other promotions in the first week of September. Fans have been quick to note on social media that AEW will be having their major show AEW All Out on September 5, 2021, a time when all these released WWE Superstars will be eligible to appear for them.

