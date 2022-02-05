Major backstage news on WWE ending Big E's push as a "singles champion level guy" - Reports 

Big E recently moved to SmackDown, and the timing of the permanent switch came as a shock to many fans who expected him to potentially win back the WWE Championship.

As reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, the WWE Superstar's return to SmackDown effectively ends his singles run in the WWE for the foreseeable future.

"Big E being moved to SmackDown permanently and put back with the New Day as a tag team looks to have ended his push as a singles champion level guy," revealed Dave Meltzer.

It was additionally noted that WWE sent Big E over to the blue brand to reunite him with his New Day teammates.

However, given WWE's lack of main event-level opponents for Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon's company could pull the trigger on an extended program between the ex-WWE Champion and the Tribal Chief in 2022.

"The plan on SmackDown was to put him in with the New Day and he wasn't brought over specifically to be an opponent for Reigns, although obviously that could still happen simply due to the fact Reigns constantly will need new opponents over the next year and they have depth issues when it comes to challengers and he at least was on top for much of 2021 so has some singles main event credibility," stated Meltzer.

Will Big E return to singles title contention anytime soon?

The New Day member ended 2021 as WWE Champion and entered the inaugural Day 1 event as the favorite to retain his title.

The unforeseen last-minute changes stemming from Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 meant Big E dropped the championship to Brock Lesnar.

The former champion has since failed to get back into the title picture and had a forgettable Royal Rumble. He had zero eliminations in the men's Rumble, which was also won by The Beast Incarnate.

Vince McMahon and his team have seemingly halted the former RAW star's high-profile singles run, and he is expected to be a part of SmackDown's tag team scene from now on.

However, a future program with Roman Reigns is a possibility for later this year, and it could reignite the 35-year-old wrestler's solo career.

What is your reactions to the end of Big E's push? Let us know in the comments section.

