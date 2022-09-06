Major backstage update on Braun Strowman's future after WWE return - Reports

As rumored heading into the show, Braun Strowman made his WWE return on the latest RAW episode and put the entire roster on notice. Strowman looked strong on his first night back in WWE, and PWInsider now reports that the former Universal Champion will officially be a regular member of SmackDown.

The Monster Among Men crashed a fatal four-way tag team match on RAW and assaulted multiple superstars as he successfully made a big statement.

Many fans were beyond excited to see Strowman back on WWE TV, and rumors state that he will be one of the top babyfaces on the blue brand. Here's PWInsider's backstage report regarding Braun Strowman's immediate future:

"Braun Strowman will be a regular with the Smackdown brand going forward, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Strowman will be a babyface for the brand," reported Mike Johnson.

Could Braun Strowman rekindle his rivalry with Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Braun Strowman's move to SmackDown has opened the door for another chapter in his highly-acclaimed rivalry with Roman Reigns. Strowman is regarded as one of Roman's best opponents, as their feud produced several memorable matches and moments in WWE.

The Tribal Chief has defeated every challenger that has come his way during the historic reign, and he certainly needs credible title contenders if WWE wishes to maintain his relevancy as a top guy. Reigns is the biggest heel on SmackDown, while Strowman is expected to be pushed as one of the major babyfaces.

A clash between Reigns and Strowman seems inevitable, considering the lack of big-name opponents for the WWE Universal Champion.

Braun has also promised to be a force to reckon with on SmackDown as he made the following announcement after his RAW appearance:

"What? Look! I'll fill you in on everything you need to know. The monster of all monsters is back, and nobody is safe! I will see you all this Friday Night on SmackDown," declared Strowman.

WWE @WWE



What's next for Braun Strowman?!



#WWERaw "I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown !"What's next for Braun Strowman?! "I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown!"What's next for Braun Strowman?!#WWERaw https://t.co/DVGvKqx67H

Are you excited about how WWE will book Strowman on SmackDown? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA