Major backstage WWE name surprisingly cut after two decades - reports 

There have been a number of surprising cuts made to WWE's talent and backstage employees over the past few months and it seems that they are far from over.

Since WWE's merger was made official back in September, a number of stars and backstage personnel have been released or departed from the company. Several roles have been duplicated in the company now that the promotion has joined forces with UFC.

Fightful Select has reported that Kristen Prouty was the latest employee let go by WWE after signing with the company in 2000 and holding the Senior VP of Entertainment Relations role for more than two decades.

It was noted that Prouty was instrumental in pushing Logan Paul to sign, and the star is now the reigning United States Champion and set for a major match at King and Queen of the Ring.

Prouty wasn't the only name released recently since it was also noted that Tavia Hartley has also been let go after holding the role of Talent Operations and Appearances Manager since 2021.

The report noted that there could be more cuts to come, as the company continues to reshape and push forward in the new era under Paul Levesque.

Several WWE Superstars were released earlier in the year

2024 has seen the company reshape and change its programming several times, with the most recent change seeing SummerSlam become a two-night extravaganza from 2026.

While the company is looking to make changes, there are a number of stars who were seen as surplus to requirements and released earlier this year. The likes of Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Gable Steveson, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, Cameron Grimes, and several others were departed from the company.

Triple H is continuing to push forward from the most successful WrestleMania and that could mean that many more changes are yet to come as the build to SummerSlam begins.