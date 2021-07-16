Major backup WrestleMania 38 plan for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock revealed - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been ruling the SmackDown roster ever since his SummerSlam 2020 return and heel turn. WWE has struck gold with The Tribal Chief character and a lot of fans absolutely love this version of Reigns.

WWE's rumored plan for the main event of next year's WrestleMania is for him to go one-on-one against WWE legend The Rock. However, there have been concerns about The Rock working a singles match at The Show of Shows due to injury fears.

This is a Dream Match between The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns & The People's Champion The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 38 for the coveted WWE Universal Championship.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WiyTHc3Ala — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕻𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖎𝖊𝖗 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖔𝖗 💯 (@TheGabinatorV1) May 11, 2021

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the current backup plan is to have Roman Reigns and The Rock face each other in a tag team match, with one of The Usos teaming up with each of them.

WWE still prefers to have a singles match between Reigns and The Rock. However, they would reportedly prefer the latter's involvement in some capacity rather than not having him on the show at all.

"One idea that has been talked about, as the goal is Reigns and Rock in Dallas for the 2022 Mania, is that if concessions have to be made regarding Rock and movies and injury fears, that they do Reigns and an Uso vs. Rock and an Uso, so Rock can be protected from doing too much and it keeps it all in the family with the idea and Rock and Reigns as who is really the tribal chief. Obviously the singles match is the preferred match but any involvement of Rock is preferred over him not doing the show," stated Dave Meltzer.

The Usos have been heavily involved with Roman Reigns' feuds on SmackDown

One of the major reasons for the massive success of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief character is the involvement of Jimmy and Jey Uso. Their real-life relationship with Reigns has added a whole new level to the family drama angle.

"I'm stuck in the middle of this and I don't know how to get out of it!"#SmackDown @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/pkvaw0cGFM — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021

There are tensions between The Usos and The Tribal Chief, as witnessed on SmackDown over the last several months. While they are currently on the same page, it might not be long before one of The Usos gets tired of Roman Reigns' ways.

The Rock returning would make the equation even more interesting, and the two cousins could battle it out to determine the true "Head of the Table."

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential tag team match involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos.

Edited by Kartik Arry