Major CM Punk project acquired by Hulu - Reports

The WWE Universe knows CM Punk as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. However, he also has many ventures outside the squared circle. Recently, Hulu acquired a major project of his.

The streaming platform is known for airing several shows and movies on its website. According to PWInsdier, Hulu recently acquired the streaming rights to the film Let's Start a Cult, which premiered in October 2024 and features several prominent figures.

Of course, the person in the cast wrestling fans will be familiar with is the subject in question, CM Punk. The Best in the World plays the role of Robbie, who seemingly joins a cult led by the characters played by comedian Stavros Halkias and Wes Haney.

The movie will reportedly be available for streaming on February 4, 2025, and will likely be on Disney+.

The Voice of the Voiceless has always been an incredible entertainer, but in terms of rating, the movie didn't do too well, receiving a 5.8/10 on IMDb. Regardless, his performance in the movie could hopefully lead to more opportunities on the big screen.

CM Punk's last appearance on the silver screen was four years ago

Let's Start a Cult isn't CM Punk's first appearance on the silver screen. The 46-year-old has acted in several movies before, with his last appearance coming four years ago. He featured in the 2021 vampire horror flick Jakob's Wife, where he played the role of Deputy Colton.

Unfortunately, the movie didn't do too well, receiving a 5.5/10 on IMDb and only 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. Outside of films, the WWE star has also acted in several TV shows. His latest work saw him on four episodes of Mayans M.C. as a recurring character named Paul. He even had a role on the show Heels, starring long-time wrestling fan Stephen Amell.

As mentioned earlier, hopefully, Punk will get more opportunities to showcase his acting ability. Right now, though, his focus is solely on this weekend, when he aims to be the last man standing in the Royal Rumble.

