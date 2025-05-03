Major Dakota Kai update after WWE release - Reports

WWE released several names, and Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai was on the list as she parted ways with the company for a second time. According to a new report, there's an update on Kai's status going forward.

Dakota Kai spent several years as a professional wrestler before making it to the Stamford-based promotion and joining the developmental brand. After a few years on the brand, The Captain of Team Kick was released from WWE as the company decided not to re-sign her.

However, she appeared on the main roster alongside Bayley and IYO SKY under Triple H's creative regime and formed Damage CTRL. After nearly three years on the main roster, she was released from the promotion for a second time, only this time it was under The Game's leadership.

According to Fightful Select, Dakota Kai's release has gained interest from other companies and top agents in the industry. The report stated Kai is expected to have plenty of offers. It'll be interesting to see where the Auckland-born star heads next in her career.

Dakota Kai won titles on WWE's main roster during her second run

In 2022, Dakota Kai was the founding member of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam in Michigan. The trio dominated the brand by capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday Night RAW.

Later, Kai and SKY captured the titles for a second time in Saudi Arabia when they defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Unfortunately, the duo lost the titles to Lita and Becky Lynch heading into WrestleMania 39 and didn't recapture them in the coming months.

In May 2023, Kai got injured and didn't return to in-ring competition until next year. Last year, she was determined to win a singles championship, and the company introduced the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the red brand. Dakota Kai also made it to the finals of the tournament.

Unfortunately, she lost to Lyra Valkyria and her subsequent rematch before becoming inactive on Monday Night RAW ahead of her release. It'll be interesting to see what the Auckland-born star does next in her career.

