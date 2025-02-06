Major Jade Cargill update - Reports

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has been sidelined from in-ring competition for more than two months. A recent report has shed light on the potential timeframe for her return to the squared circle.

The Storm's last in-ring encounter was on the November 11, 2024, edition of RAW. She and Bianca Belair successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, on the November 22 edition of SmackDown, Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage when Belair was competing against Blair Davenport and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat Match. After that, Naomi replaced Big Jade as The EST's tag team partner.

According to PWInsider (via ITR Wrestling), Jade Cargill has been actively training at the Performance Center in recent days as she seeks medical clearance to return to in-ring competition. The report also indicated that WWE officials believe she could be back on television before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE veteran comments on who could be Jade Cargill's attacker

The wrestling world has been speculating about who was behind the brutal attack on The Storm. Veteran wrestler D-Von Dudley recently shared his opinion on the matter.

In an interview with TK Trinidad on Women's Wrestling Talk, D-Von Dudley suggested Bayley as a possible suspect. The WWE Hall of Famer reminded fans of The Role Model's past heelish tendencies, implying that she might have acted aggressively to gain a prominent position.

"I wouldn't be surprised, maybe, if it was Bayley. You never know. Listen, don't think Bayley is not above becoming a heel and doing heelish things to people. We've all seen in the past; we've all seen things in the past where Bayley has come out mean and vicious. So who's to say she didn't want to try to get that spot," Dudley said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Jade Cargill will return to WWE in time for this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

