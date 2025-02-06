Major Jade Cargill update - Reports

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 06, 2025 13:11 GMT
Jade Cargill is a former champion in WWE. [Images from Cargill
Jade Cargill is a former champion in WWE. [Images via The Storm's X & IG]

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has been sidelined from in-ring competition for more than two months. A recent report has shed light on the potential timeframe for her return to the squared circle.

The Storm's last in-ring encounter was on the November 11, 2024, edition of RAW. She and Bianca Belair successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, on the November 22 edition of SmackDown, Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage when Belair was competing against Blair Davenport and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat Match. After that, Naomi replaced Big Jade as The EST's tag team partner.

also-read-trending Trending

According to PWInsider (via ITR Wrestling), Jade Cargill has been actively training at the Performance Center in recent days as she seeks medical clearance to return to in-ring competition. The report also indicated that WWE officials believe she could be back on television before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

youtube-cover

WWE veteran comments on who could be Jade Cargill's attacker

The wrestling world has been speculating about who was behind the brutal attack on The Storm. Veteran wrestler D-Von Dudley recently shared his opinion on the matter.

In an interview with TK Trinidad on Women's Wrestling Talk, D-Von Dudley suggested Bayley as a possible suspect. The WWE Hall of Famer reminded fans of The Role Model's past heelish tendencies, implying that she might have acted aggressively to gain a prominent position.

"I wouldn't be surprised, maybe, if it was Bayley. You never know. Listen, don't think Bayley is not above becoming a heel and doing heelish things to people. We've all seen in the past; we've all seen things in the past where Bayley has come out mean and vicious. So who's to say she didn't want to try to get that spot," Dudley said.

You can watch the video below:

youtube-cover

Fans will have to wait and see if Jade Cargill will return to WWE in time for this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी