  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Major Liv Morgan WWE update; potential return date revealed

Major Liv Morgan WWE update; potential return date revealed

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 15, 2025 18:17 GMT
Liv Morgan could be back soon (image via WWE)
Liv Morgan could be back soon (image via WWE)

Liv Morgan has been out of action since June, when she suffered a shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has since been forced to undergo surgery.

Ad

A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that Morgan was expected to be at WWE RAW this past week for an evaluation of her shoulder after two months of being on the sidelines.

It was also noted that if all went well with Liv Morgan, the timetable for her return would be early 2026.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

This means that WWE could aim for the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia to bring back Morgan, who had been forced to relinquish her Women's Tag Team Championship and hand it off to Roxanne Perez.

Meanwhile, Perez helped Raquel Rodriguez defend the titles at Evolution and at SummerSlam, where at The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Judgment Day members lost to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

A lot has changed on WWE RAW since Liv Morgan's injury

The Judgment Day was forced to put Roxanne Perez in the position to take over Liv Morgan's title, since the latter's injury came as such a shock to everyone.

Ad

Initially, Finn Balor appeared as though he might have been looking to get between Dominik Mysterio and Morgan during her time off, but instead, he has been working as a team player in recent months.

Ad

Mysterio has also become a much bigger name on his own now that he holds the Intercontinental Title and is also heading over to AAA Triplemania, where he has a four-way match for El Hijo del Vikingo's Mega Championship this weekend. At one point, the whole of The Judgment Day was holding gold and was pushing forward on WWE RAW. It seems that they have found a way to bond without Morgan at the helm.

The question on everyone's lips now is whether or not she will be welcomed back with open arms in several months' time, or whether her friends will turn against her.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications