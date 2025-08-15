Major Liv Morgan WWE update; potential return date revealed

Liv Morgan has been out of action since June, when she suffered a shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has since been forced to undergo surgery.A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that Morgan was expected to be at WWE RAW this past week for an evaluation of her shoulder after two months of being on the sidelines.It was also noted that if all went well with Liv Morgan, the timetable for her return would be early 2026.WrestlePurists @wrestlepuristsLINKLiv Morgan was slated for a new medical evaluation this week to see where things stood for her recovery from her separated shoulder. There were some who expected her at Raw this week for that process, but she was not at TV. The hope internally is that Morgan would return to the ring in the beginning of 2026 as long as everything is on schedule.- Mike Johnson(PWInsider Elite)This means that WWE could aim for the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia to bring back Morgan, who had been forced to relinquish her Women's Tag Team Championship and hand it off to Roxanne Perez.Meanwhile, Perez helped Raquel Rodriguez defend the titles at Evolution and at SummerSlam, where at The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Judgment Day members lost to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.A lot has changed on WWE RAW since Liv Morgan's injuryThe Judgment Day was forced to put Roxanne Perez in the position to take over Liv Morgan's title, since the latter's injury came as such a shock to everyone.Initially, Finn Balor appeared as though he might have been looking to get between Dominik Mysterio and Morgan during her time off, but instead, he has been working as a team player in recent months.Mysterio has also become a much bigger name on his own now that he holds the Intercontinental Title and is also heading over to AAA Triplemania, where he has a four-way match for El Hijo del Vikingo's Mega Championship this weekend. At one point, the whole of The Judgment Day was holding gold and was pushing forward on WWE RAW. It seems that they have found a way to bond without Morgan at the helm.The question on everyone's lips now is whether or not she will be welcomed back with open arms in several months' time, or whether her friends will turn against her.