Major name leaves WWE after 25 years - Reports

A major name has reportedly departed WWE after working with the company for nearly 25 years.

The person in question is John Porco, who has been a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut since June 1999. Porco started off as a Public Relations Coordinator but moved to the live events department in 2002. He worked as the Director of Marketing till 2022 before becoming the Executive Vice President of live events.

PWInsider recently reported that John Porco exited WWE last month. The news source also added that the veteran has been replaced by Justin Scalise, who held the title of Senior Vice President of Live Event Marketing.

A lot has changed in WWE under Triple H's leadership

Triple H took over the creative department of the Stamford-based promotion in July 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down from the role amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

While the 78-year-old returned to facilitate a sale to the Endeavor group, he is no longer involved with the company, and Hunter majorly handles all the booking decisions.

The company has undergone a lot of on and off-screen changes since the regime change. Most of the familiar names, including veterans such as Kevin Dunn and John Laurinaitis, are no longer a part of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Triple H has done an excellent job at steering the ship since taking over the keys to the company's creative department. WWE is currently the hottest it has been in over two decades. With WrestleMania season almost upon us, things are only bound to move in the upward direction.

