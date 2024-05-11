Major name has left WWE - Reports

WWE has gone through plenty of changes in 2024, with many notable names leaving the company. The departures have seemingly continued, as this time a major backstage name Michael Levin, has reportedly left the global juggernaut.

Michael served as the company's Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets for the last seven years. He worked out of WWE's London office.

According to PWInsider, Levin was phased out as part of the ongoing TKO Group assimilation of WWE and UFC. Many more backstage personalities have left the Stamford-based promotion in the last several months and it is likely that this is not the end.

Recently many talents from NXT were also released from their contracts while Triple H confirmed that Drew Gulak was let go after his current contract was up. Gulak came under scrutiny when Ronda Rousey accused him of inappropriate behavior backstage.

Mass releases took place in the company last year when notable names such as Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Shelton Benjamin were released from their contracts. A few weeks back, Jinder Mahal, along with a few more superstars was let go by the global juggernaut.

