Major name who recently returned to WWE after 2,024 days reportedly working without a contract

A recent report has shed light on a popular former WWE champion's current contract situation. The star recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion after more than five years. It is none other than Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).In the main event of this week's NXT, TNA World Champion Trick Williams locked horns with NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Winner Takes All match. During this bout, several TNA stars showed up in the crowd, including Matt Cardona. This was the former Intercontinental Champion's first appearance on WWE TV in over five years. Cardona last stepped inside the ring in the Stamford-based promotion on the March 9, 2020, edition of RAW.The former Zack Ryder participated in a brawl between TNA stars and NXT stars after the main event between Trick Williams and Oba Femi ended in a DQ.According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Matt Cardona can technically return to World Wrestling Entertainment despite representing TNA on this week's developmental show, as he is not under contract with TNA Wrestling at the moment. The report also highlighted that Cardona has been working in TNA without a contract for some time now. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatt Cardona sent a message after returning to WWE on NXTAfter his massive return to WWE TV on NXT, Matt Cardona took to Instagram to share a selfie. In his post's caption, the former Intercontinental Champion wrote that he was driving back home from the developmental show.Cardona also highlighted that no one should count him or TNA Wrestling out, seemingly sending a threat to the NXT division.&quot;Driving home from @wwenxt…Don’t count out @tnawrestling…and don’t count out THE COMPLETE MATT CARDONA,&quot; he wrote.Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. Many fans want Cardona to join Green in the company. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Cardona's future after NXT.