  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Major name who recently returned to WWE after 2,024 days reportedly working without a contract

Major name who recently returned to WWE after 2,024 days reportedly working without a contract

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 26, 2025 09:12 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: star
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

A recent report has shed light on a popular former WWE champion's current contract situation. The star recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion after more than five years. It is none other than Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Ad

In the main event of this week's NXT, TNA World Champion Trick Williams locked horns with NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Winner Takes All match. During this bout, several TNA stars showed up in the crowd, including Matt Cardona. This was the former Intercontinental Champion's first appearance on WWE TV in over five years. Cardona last stepped inside the ring in the Stamford-based promotion on the March 9, 2020, edition of RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Zack Ryder participated in a brawl between TNA stars and NXT stars after the main event between Trick Williams and Oba Femi ended in a DQ.

According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Matt Cardona can technically return to World Wrestling Entertainment despite representing TNA on this week's developmental show, as he is not under contract with TNA Wrestling at the moment. The report also highlighted that Cardona has been working in TNA without a contract for some time now.

Ad
Ad

Matt Cardona sent a message after returning to WWE on NXT

After his massive return to WWE TV on NXT, Matt Cardona took to Instagram to share a selfie. In his post's caption, the former Intercontinental Champion wrote that he was driving back home from the developmental show.

Cardona also highlighted that no one should count him or TNA Wrestling out, seemingly sending a threat to the NXT division.

Ad
"Driving home from @wwenxt…Don’t count out @tnawrestling…and don’t count out THE COMPLETE MATT CARDONA," he wrote.

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. Many fans want Cardona to join Green in the company. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Cardona's future after NXT.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications