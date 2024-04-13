Major name shockingly released from WWE- Reports

WWE has embarked upon a new era under the creative guidance of Paul ''Triple H'' Levesque. However, not all of the old veterans will be a part of this new journey, as another major name was recently released from the company.

A lot of changes in the backstage staff have taken place in WWE ever since the company was taken over by the Endeavor group. The latest addition to the list is Sue Aitchison, who was a part of the global juggernaut for well over 38 years. Sue served as the Director of Community Relations.

Aitchison started her journey with the promotion in 1986 and played a major role in building the company's relationship with Make-A-Wish. She is a two-time Make-A-Wish’s Chris Greicius Award winner and a recipient of the WWE Hall of Fame warrior award.

As per PWInsider, Aitchison was released from her contract yesterday. The news source also noted that her release came as a shock to many.

Many of the old staff have been let go by the company under the new regime. Talent Relations EVP Dan Ventrelle and Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger also left the Stamford-based promotion recently.

