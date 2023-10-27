Major non-WWE star was in talks to sign with the company earlier this year - Reports

There are some names in wrestling who try everything they can to make their way to WWE, while others make their own way outside the company. One such name has become synonymous with a rival wrestling promotion over the last 13 years, but he was apparently in talks with WWE earlier this year. The star in question is Tama Tonga.

Other than trying out for WWE back in 2008, he has mostly remained away from the company over the last 15 years. Instead, he signed with NJPW in 2010 and, after a slightly slow start, has now become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. He was a part of the Bullet Club during one of the hottest runs of the faction in the company.

When his brother, Tevita, aka Tanga Loa, was signed by the company, he started to team with him. He left the Bullet Club in 2022 and has focused on the Guerrillas of Destiny. He's already a seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with his brother and has held the NEVER Openweight title three times, as well as the NEVER Openweight 6-man tag team title four times.

Fightful Select recently interviewed the star. He was asked about WWE and confessed that he had been in talks with the company earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

He also admitted that the Stamford-based promotion had been interested in signing both him and his brother. Given Triple H being in charge of creative and talent, it's likely that he was the one behind reaching out. This is, however, not confirmed.

Now, though, there does not appear to be a chance of him going to the company because although he worked in NJPW without a contract for a short while, he has now re-signed with the company.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.