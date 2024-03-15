Major plan for Randy Orton's first WrestleMania following career-threatening injury - Reports

WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia will be the re-introduction of Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All after nearly two years. According to a recent report, the company has major plans for the third-generation star in the coming weeks.

During Randy Orton's absence from WWE, Logan Paul became a significant name in professional wrestling. The Maverick captured the United States Championship weeks before The Viper made his monumental return at Chicago in November 2023.

The two stars are currently feuding on Friday Night SmackDown, heading into WrestleMania. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Viper is set to face Logan Paul in a singles match at WrestleMania XL. However, the build currently involves Kevin Owens as well.

Also, the report states that the alleged match will be for The Maverick's US Title. The Prizefighter has previously failed to beat the rising star at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 of the gold. Owens could likely get involved in the match and make it a triple-threat contest in the coming weeks.

Randy Orton has high hopes for a popular WWE star

A lot has changed in the Stamford-based promotion during Randy Orton's absence from the world of professional wrestling. The third-generation superstar was recovering from a career-threatening injury when WWE transitioned into a new era and merged with the UFC.

Several known faces were released, and new faces in the promotion got over with the audience. One such name is LA Knight of Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Viper praised The Megastar and said that he has high hopes for him in his career going forward.

The 14-time World Champion was impressed with Knight's instant connection with the audience and wants to see the star thrive in his career. The two have locked horns during a fatal-4-way match at Royal Rumble 2024. Moreover, both stars have a monumental task in their respective feuds heading into Philadelphia.

