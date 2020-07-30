Major plans for the WWE Network reportedly scrapped

WWE had plans to make a major change to the WWE Network by introducing a tiered system to it. The idea was to have multiple tiers of WWE Network, with the premium tier offering exclusive content, including shows from WWE-affiliated promotions like EVOLVE.

But on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has changed his mind and the plans for a tiered WWE Network have been scrapped. Meltzer also mentioned that as is the case with any other decision with Vince McMahon, this could also change, but as of now, they won't be providing a tiered plan for the WWE Network.

He also added that, although not confirmed, the price of the WWE Network subscription might be increased soon.

WWE has been suffering from poor ratings recently

The COVID-19 has severely affected the ratings of WWE shows. Especially Monday Night RAW has suffered severely, recently drawing its lowest ratings in history. Recently, a report was released by investment experts, recommending everyone to not invest in WWE stock right now. The report criticized the creative process of WWE, mentioning that they have failed to create new Superstars.

The report also mentioned how RAW and SmackDown have been drawing very poor ratings as compared to NXT and AEW and that the pandemic is not the only reason for that. They added that the ratings will likely decline further with other sports leagues like NBA returning.

COVID-19 has clearly compounded the problem. We absolutely do not want to minimize the impact from COVID. WWE is reaction entertainment and no live audience hurts. A look at the ratings across AEW, NXT, Raw and SmackDown shows all were impacted negatively by the virus.

That being said, AEW and NXT ratings have actually been climbing back. In July, AEW was up 11% versus April on average. NXT has notably improved against both March and April in the past two months. Meanwhile, both Raw and SmackDown have taken another leg down in the past month, with Raw down 10% and SmackDown down 8% compared to the prior month and both down 15% compared to April.

WWE will have an investor call later today, after which we will likely get a clearer report on WWE's performance and viewership and how Vince McMahon plans to tackle and improve the situation.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates!