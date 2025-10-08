Major push in store for 3-time WWE champion - Reports

Triple H's creative regime often has a long-term plan for a superstar or two on WWE's main roster. Recently, a new report revealed that the company has big plans for Lyra Valkyria in 2026.

Last year, Lyra Valkyria received her main roster call-up a while after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The 28-year-old star became a staple on the red brand and the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion in 2025.

The rising star added more gold to her name when she became a double champion at WrestleMania 41 with the help of Becky Lynch as they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, it was a ruse, which led to one of the biggest storylines on WWE RAW for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

According to Bodyslam.net, there are big plans in store for the former Women's Intercontinental Champion in 2026. Moreover, the report indicates that the management sees Valkyria as a big piece in the women's division going forward on the main roster.

While the plans don't mention winning any particular title, the massive push could lead to several possibilities, such as winning the Royal Rumble match or the Money in the Bank ladder match. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Lyra Valkyria in the coming months.

What's Lyra Valkyria doing on WWE RAW?

After losing the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank, Lyra Valkyria received another rematch. However, it was a Triple Threat match involving Bayley at Evolution in Atlanta, where the champion retained.

Later, Big Time Becks put it all on the line when she agreed to a final match, but Valkyria will never challenge her for the title if she loses. The rising star agreed and entered the historic event in New Jersey. Sadly, Bayley's interference cost the 28-year-old star, and The Man left the event with the title.

After WWE SummerSlam 2025, Valkyria tried to maintain her distance from The Role Model and wanted nothing to do with her. However, the two are currently teaming and entered a feud with The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW.

