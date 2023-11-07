Major RAW botch has forced WWE to change plans for popular star - reports

Fans were left confused this week on WWE RAW when The Miz was able to win the fatal four-way match to determine Gunther's challenger at Survivor Series.

It has since been revealed that this was a botch because the referee was arguing that Miz wasn't the winner, even though Ricochet kicked out. Interestingly, it appears that The One and Only suffered a concussion at some point in the match, which meant that he kicked out when he didn't mean to.

The referee reacted in the way that he was supposed to before Ivar attacked The Miz, even though he had actually won the match.

It was reported by Xero News that Ivar was supposed to pin Ricochet, and Miz was supposed to pin Bronson Reed at the same time before the two men would collide in a number one contender's match next week on RAW.

Ivar will still be handed a shot at the Intercontinental Championship following the WWE RAW botch

The two RAW stars will still face off next week, but it won't be a stipulated match since The Miz is already set to face Gunther at Survivor Series. The report also further noted that Ivar will be handed his shot at the title at some point following Survivor Series.

There has been no update on Ricochet following the injury, but Samantha Irvin recently updated her Instagram stories to show the couple out and about, so it appears that he is doing okay, but there has been no confirmation regarding his injury status.

The Miz was already in a feud with Gunther following last week's encounter on Miz TV, so it made the most sense for him to go on and challenge The Ring General as part of the final Premium Live Event of the year.

