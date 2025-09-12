Major RAW star spotted backstage at WWE SmackDown - Reports

A major WWE RAW Superstar is reportedly backstage at SmackDown. He will be in action later tonight.
According to a recent update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former United States Champion Rusev is backstage at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It was further reported that The Bulgarian Brute will wrestle Jacob Fatu in a dark match after the televised show.
Earlier this month, Rusev worked three NXT Live Shows. He lost twice to Ricky Saints. In the third match, he teamed up with Ethan Page and Jasper Troy to face the team of Oba Femi and Hank And Tank in a losing cause.
The 39-year-old's last televised match was against Penta. He wrestled the luchador earlier this week on RAW. He secured a win over the masked man thanks to multiple distractions from The New Day and Grayson Waller.
Rusev opened up about his rivalry with former WWE Champion
Rusev was engaged in an intense rivalry with 17-time world champion John Cena in 2015. The two stars competed for the United States Championship five times. The feud started with The Cenation Leader challenging for the title.
John Cena won the gold the second time around and successfully defended it against Rusev thrice after that. During a recent interview with Voxcatch, the former AEW star spoke about feuding with the legendary star. Rusev noted that he got to learn a lot from John Cena and owed a lot of his success to the latter.
"I learned a lot from John Cena. You know, I got to wrestle him quite a bit throughout my years in WWE. And I owe a lot of my success to him, because I got to learn from him, wrestling him, [and] beating him as well. So I’m always going to be thankful for that," he said.
Rusev returned to WWE after nearly five years on the April 21 edition of Monday Night RAW. He has been a force to reckon with since his comeback and is likely to go after a title soon.
