Major reason why people close to Becky Lynch have allegedly influenced WWE's decision to cancel Ronda Rousey match

WWE's WrestleMania plans are changing by the minute as one long-rumored match is no longer scheduled for the mega show. As reported earlier, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are not expected to have their singles match in 2023 as WWE will reportedly embark on a different creative direction, and we now know why.

A 1v1 showdown between the former women's champions has been in the making since their historic Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, featuring Charlotte Flair. The booking of WrestleMania's main event left the door open for a future match between Lynch and Rousey; however, the kayfabe landscape isn't the same anymore.

Wrestling and MMA reporter Steven Muehlhausen revealed that people backstage close to Becky Lynch believe the match does not have the luster to draw the audience's attention anymore.

WWE sources noted that the company should have ideally booked the clash at WrestleMania 35 when their rivalry was one of the hottest angles in professional wrestling. It was stated that Rousey was also at the peak of her powers back then as, after losing at WrestleMania, she went on a lengthy hiatus until her return in 2022.

Here's what sources backstage have said regarding WWE nixing the massive match between Becky and Ronda:

"Sources: In regards to no Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at Mania, people close to Lynch feel the match has lost its luster and should've been 1 on 1 at WrestleMania 35 when Ronda was at her apex. #WWE"

What does WWE have in store for Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39?

It's pretty evident that Triple H wants to shake things up creatively and keep fans guessing as we approach the WrestleMania season.

The final SmackDown episode of 2022 saw a stunning title change as Charlotte Flair made her TV return and challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen won her 14th women's title in the company as fans were left stunned by the swerve to take the championship off Rousey's waist.

The speculation before the latest SmackDown was that the promotion wanted Rousey to defend the championship against Rhea Ripley; however, we now can't predict what might happen next.

Lynch vs. Ripley and Flair vs. Belair are two other incredibly promising matches that have been teased for WrestleMania. But, as things stand, the higher-ups have not yet given the seal of approval for any plan.

