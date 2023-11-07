Major return set for WWE RAW; injured star is finally back - Reports

There's a major return taking place on WWE RAW tonight. After being absent for a while now, an injured star is reportedly set to come back tonight and might even be set for action in a big match that will set up the title picture heading into the next big event. The star in question is Tegan Nox.

Nox has been out of action since October 17, 2023. She faced Lyra Valkyria in that match and put on a good show but suffered a minor injury that night. She was ruled out as a result.

Now, Fightful Select has reported that she's backstage at tonight's WWE RAW. She is also set to return to WWE TV "imminently" and might be featured on tonight's RAW Women's Battle Royal, although not part of the graphic.

Thus, she might be one of the surprise entrants set for the match.

Fans will have to wait and see the manner of her return and whether she will get her chance to qualify for a chance at Rhea Ripley's title.

Nox was involved in a feud with Becky Lynch prior to her injury as well. That storyline seemed done but might restart again now that she's back and with Lynch without a solid story on WWE RAW at this time.

