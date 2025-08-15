Major spoiler on massive title change at AAA TripleMania

TripleMania is Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's biggest show of the year. The promotion's flagship event takes place this Sunday at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.In one of the most awaited matches of the night, El Hijo del Vikingo will put his AAA Mega Championship on the line in a Four-Way Match. WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano will challenge for the title. The bout is expected to main event the show.WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio made a surprise AAA appearance at an Alianzas event on July 25. Despite being a heel, The Judgment Day member received a massive pop from the crowd. With recent reports indicating that Mysterio has been discussed as a future champion after the reception he got, the 28-year-old is heading into the show as the favorite to win the match and walk out of the arena as a double champion.Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. He followed it up with a win over Dragon Lee on RAW before joining forces with El Grande Americano to defeat The Phenomenal One and Lee in a Tag Team Match.&quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has all the momentum heading into the championship match at TripleMania XXXIII. Only time will tell if he can win the bout and come out of the show as a historic double champion.Dominik Mysterio's stablemates will also be in action at AAA TripleManiaWhile Dominik Mysterio will look to win his first-ever wrestling championship outside WWE, his fellow Judgment Day members will compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match at AAA TripleMania.The WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on AAA's popular stars Mr. Iguana &amp; Nino Hamburguesa and NXT’s Lola Vice. The former mixed martial artist has wrestled three more matches in the Mexican promotion following her debut at World's Collide.The Judgment Day has been an integral part of the WWE RAW roster for a while now. It will be interesting to see if they can leave a mark in front of the Mexican crowd this Saturday.