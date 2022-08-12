Major spoiler on WWE's plans for returning superstar on SmackDown

Fightful Select reports former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will make her TV return on this week's SmackDown episode.

In case you'd forgotten, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was suspended for attacking a match official after her loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2022.

WWE announced a Gauntlet match to determine a new #1 contender for Morgan's title in Rousey's absence, and interestingly enough, her close friend Shayna Baszler emerged as the winner.

Fightful stated that WWE plans on having a contract signing segment between Baszler and Morgan on the upcoming show.

It was stated that Rousey is expected to return from her storyline suspension and be involved in the angle featuring Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan. Additionally, Morgan will continue to sell her kayfabe injuries as she feuds with members of the 4 MMA Horsewomen heading into Clash at the Castle.

What else should fans expect from the next SmackDown episode?

There is a renewed sense of optimism around WWE's shows now that Triple H oversees the creative direction instead of Vince McMahon. Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett returned on the latest episode, and many more former stars could be on their way back in the next few months.

Fightful clarified that the "returns aren't stopping anytime soon" as Triple H looks to bolster the roster with familiar superstars. Karrion Kross is slated to appear at WWE's Friday night event, and reports state that he will get a "full presentation," including his hourglass entrance.

Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and The Street Profits have also been listed to appear on the next installment of the blue brand.

As per the backstage notes for SmackDown, the episode will also have a rare table spot this week as Triple H and his team look to retain some of the unpredictability that WWE was known for during its most successful phase.

Are you more excited to see WWE's weekly shows following Triple H's appointment as the Head of Creative? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

