Major stars reportedly in town ahead of WrestleMania 41; Huge WWE return happening after 1889 days?

WrestleMania 41 is just a few hours away, and many stars are in town for the Entertainment Extravaganza. PWInsider reported that former WWE United States Champion Rusev (aka Miro) is in Las Vegas, along with Lana. His last appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment took place in February 2020 on an episode of RAW.

According to multiple reports, major names such as The Undertaker, Maryse, Mick Foley, and Becky Lynch are in Las Vegas tonight. Appearances from them can be expected during the main show.

With former AEW star Miro and Lana reportedly in Vegas, fans are expecting a returning Rusev to answer Randy Orton's Open Challenge. It was reported recently that The Bulgarian Brute has re-signed with WWE and is set to return soon.

It will be exciting to see Rusev return at The Grandest Stage of Them All if he answers Randy's challenge. Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at the show, but the match got cancelled as Owens suffered a severe neck injury just weeks before 'Mania.

Rusev's WWE return officially confirmed by major star

Rusev's WWE return has been rumored for a while over the past few weeks. His return got an official confirmation when Big E revealed that the former AEW star Rusev is returning during the Fanatics live stream.

During the live stream, Big E and Tyler Breeze were opening some playing cards for the fans. While doing so, the former New Day member came across a signed edition of Rusev's card. His expression changed immediately after he saw the card, and he started talking about the rumor right away.

"Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment," E said. (H/T:iRingside News)

Fans are excited to see Rusev back in a WWE ring. It'll be interesting to see who he feuds with after he returns to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly five years.

