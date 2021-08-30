Major update on Adam Cole's WWE contract status - Reports

Fightful Select is now reporting that Adam Cole has not re-signed with WWE after his contract extension came up last Friday on August 27, 2021. He is no longer part of WWE at the moment and is likely to be approached by other wrestling promotions with offers.

Fightful Select further confirmed that, contrary to many reports, Adam Cole was not backstage at SmackDown this past Friday, nor was he meeting Vince McMahon.

Adam Cole's contract originally came up in early July following NXT: The Great American Bash. However, the former NXT Champion signed an extension since he wanted to complete his feud with Kyle O'Reilly.

Cole had a "high level meeting" with Vince McMahon a few weeks ago. It seems that Cole has turned down offers from WWE and will be looking to receive offers from other promotions. Many have already speculated that Cole could be headed to AEW. He was part of the Bullet Club at one point in time, and is close friends with The Elite. Moreover, his partner Britt Baker is currently the AEW Women's World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Adam Cole's recent history in WWE

At NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole had their first one-on-one encounter on the Black and Gold Brand. After a grueling encounter, O'Reilly came out on top and defeated Cole after a brutal knee drop.

Cole struck back and attacked Kyle O'Reilly on an episode of WWE NXT during a number 1 contender's match for the NXT Championship. The two were part of the Fatal 5 Way at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, but failed to dethrone Karrion Kross from his position as the WWE NXT Champion.

Cole and O'Reilly later agreed to another one-on-one match at NXT: The Great American Bash, where Cole equalized his record against O'Reilly with a Panama Sunrise. With the two tied at 1-1, a final match had to take place and NXT TakleOver 36 was deemed a suitable occasion for the Undisputed Finale.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly tore the house down in a two-out-of-three falls match at NXT TakeOver: 36. The latter outperformed the former NXT Champion after making him tap out to a heel hook inside the steel cage.

It could possibly be Adam Cole's last WWE match for a while. What do you think is next for Adam Cole? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

