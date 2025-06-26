Major update on Aleister Black's WWE future - Reports

Aleister Black has been one of the biggest attractions on WWE SmackDown over the past few months. Ever since he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion in April, Black has been booked very strongly on the blue brand. Latest reports suggest that the former NXT Champion is all set to have a big push soon.
Aleister made his return to the WWE on the April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where he attacked The Miz with a Black Mass. Since then, he has been on television quite a bit and has even interacted with several top talents.
A report by PWInsider said Black had earned a lot of praise backstage for his work. It also reported that there were plans to push Black into the upper card.
"There has been a lot of praise and talk surrounding Aleister Black in WWE creative circles. According to some of the same sources who said that Damian Priest was earmarked to be elevated to upper card years ago, there's been a lot of discussion within creative management wanting to raise Black's profile going forward on SmackDown. This is why Black has been interacting with many personalities in recent weeks and the plan is to move Black upwards as the company has been happy with both his work and his merchandise sales thus far." [H/T - PWInsider]
Fans are excited to see what's next for Black in WWE. It'll be interesting to see him get the push that many feel he deserves in the Stamford-based promotion.
Aleister Black gets into a heated confrontation with R-Truth on SmackDown
On last week's episode of SmackDown, Aleister Black was scheduled to face Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly in a singles match. However, it was cancelled after R-Truth attacked Wilson before the match started and put him in the STF. Following this, Black had a heated interaction with Truth backstage.
Aleister went up to R-Truth and asked him why he was trying to get involved in his business. Things looked like they were about to get intense, but Damian Priest came in as the voice of reason and brokered peace, at least for now.
It'll be exciting to see R-Truth and Aleister Black go at it if the two stars feud with each other.
