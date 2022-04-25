Major update on Asuka's reported WWE return

WWE is reportedly planning for the return of former RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.

The former multi-time champion was last seen in action at Money in the Bank last year, where she competed in the eight-woman ladder match. She was taken off TV after being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

According to Fightful Select, there are plans for The Empress of Tomorrow to return on Monday Night RAW and start a short-term feud with Becky Lynch. The report mentions that there have been numerous pitches from talent and the creative team on how to bring her back on TV.

Inquiries were made several months ago as to whether or not Asuka could participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match but were rejected because she wasn't ready yet.

Fightful has reiterated that the plans for her return were tentative as of this weekend, and things are subject to change.

Asuka is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion

Asuka is one of the most decorated women in the history of WWE. She's a former NXT, SmackDown, and RAW Women's Champion. She's also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble winner.

The Empress of Tomorrow had a lengthy undefeated streak, which ended at the hands of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has shared the ring with many top female stars such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James.

She was also involved in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, known as The Kabuki Warriors.

There are plenty of potential opponents for her on the red brand. She has never wrestled current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on TV before, so that could be a potential feud. It'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for her on RAW.

