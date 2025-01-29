  • home icon
Major update on Becky Lynch's WWE status ahead of Royal Rumble - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 29, 2025 21:02 GMT
The former champion has been absent from the company since May 2024. [Image credits: Becky Lynch on Instagram]
The former champion has been absent from the company since May 2024 [Image credits: Becky Lynch on Instagram]

There has been an update about Becky Lynch's WWE status ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. The veteran has not been seen on WWE television since her loss to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on this week's episode of The Hump, the promotion is still mapping out Lynch's return to the promotion. Sapp noted that it was a creative situation with The Man and that she was under contract.

“It’s a creative situation with her. She’s under contract, that’s confirmed, but it’s all from a creative aspect right now. It’s what’s been waiting on," said Sapp. [H/T: Ringside News]
Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL but was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship shortly after due to injury. Lynch won the title in a Battle Royal to become champion and had a brief title reign before being dethroned by Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring last year in Saudi Arabia.

Ex-WWE writer suggests an interesting opponent for Becky Lynch upon her return

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria as Becky Lynch's first rival when she returned to action.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Lynch at Halloween Havoc 2023 to become the NXT Women's Champion. Valkyria has since joined the main roster and became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Lynch and Valkyria should reignite their rivalry. He noted that both stars are from Ireland, and the company could play off that in the storyline.

"People love Becky, bro. It would be an uphill battle to turn her. It is. I would have Valkyria assume Becky’s role and she replaces Becky and she’s the pride of her country. I would go down that road." [From 55:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular stars in the company, and it will be fascinating to see if she makes an appearance during WWE Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend.

