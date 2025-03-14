Major update on former WWE champion following injury scare - Reports

After her match against Jordynne Grace on WWE NXT last week, Cora Jade had to undergo concussion protocol due to a head injury she sustained during the match. This development also meant there were doubts over her status for TNA Sacrifice.

Ad

However, based on new reports, it seems like the 24-year-old will be a part of the event. As per Ringside News, Cora Jade will be traveling to Texas for TNA Sacrifice, which means she has most likely been cleared to compete in this event.

When the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was originally hurt inside the ring on the March 4, edition of NXT, there were speculations that she suffered an injury to her knee. However, it was later confirmed that the injury was not to the knee, but to the head, which made many worried.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

But, as mentioned above, based on new reports, it looks like Jade will be a part of TNA Sacrifice. The severity of Jade's injury can be judged on whether she competes at TNA Sacrifice or whether she is part of an angle that sees her getting taken out so that she does not have to compete in the event.

Who will WWE Superstar Cora Jade face at TNA Sacrifice?

If Cora Jade is officially cleared to compete at TNA Sacrifice, she will be facing TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich. In this bout, Slamovich will be defending her Knockouts World Championship against the young WWE Superstar.

Ad

The rivalry between Jade and Slamovich began earlier this year when the former arrived in TNA on January 19, at Genesis. Since then, Jade has wrestled on TNA programming on three occasions and has managed to be victorious in all three.

However, her toughest challenge inside the TNA ring yet will be Masha Slamovich, who is considered one of the most dominant champions in the promotion. If the WWE Superstar faces Slamovich tonight, it will be interesting to see whether she can win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback