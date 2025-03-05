Major update on former WWE champion after injury forces mid-match stoppage - Reports

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace faced off against Cora Jade. The Sorceress of Sin and The Juggernaut were having a great match until Jade suffered an injury mid-match, causing the stoppage. Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, later provided an update on her injury.

Cora and Jordynne were having a great match, filled with action-packed sequences. The two talented stars proved to be each other's equals in terms of wrestling abilities throughout the match. However, the match had to be stopped after she accidentally hurt her knee in the match.

Cora hit The Juggernaut with a lower rope slingshot knee but she landed off the move in a rather unusual way. It was clear from her facial expression that something was clearly wrong with her and thus, the match was stopped.

Sapp updated the fans about Cora's health via his X account.

"I'm told Cora Jade's injury was to her head, not her knee. Hoping she heals up soon," Sean posted on X.

Fans have been wishing Cora a speedy recovery and are hoping to see her back in action as soon as possible.

Cora Jade breaks silence about her injury on WWE NXT

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion landed in a tight spot on this week's show of the developmental brand. She was injured during her match, which resulted in the referee throwing the dreaded 'X' sign in the ring. This is something fans never want to see as this indicates an injury to one of the stars in the ring.

The match was immediately stopped and Jade was taken with help from the officials. The Sorceress of Sin later addressed her injury after the show on X.

"Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent). Thanks for the concern," Cora tweeted.

Fans are eager to see how she handles this injury in the upcoming episodes of NXT. Fans are hoping to see her back in time for NXT Stand and Deliver. Before that, she will face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Title at TNA Sacrifice in a couple of weeks.

