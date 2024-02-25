Major update on injury reports for Finn Balor after WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor seemed to be in a lot of pain after the tag team encounter against the New Catch Republic.

On Saturday, Damian Priest and Balor went to war against the team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. The British duo first attacked Dominik Mysterio before the match started and then took the tag champs by surprise. Despite several interferences from "Dirty" Dom, Bate and Dunne came very close to winning the gold. However, Balor and Priest fought back strong to retain the titles. After the match, Finn was seen favoring his thumb and it seemed that he had injured it during the encounter.

This week on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer reviewed all the action from Elimination Chamber. At one point, Bryan noted that Finn Balor seemingly injured his thumb during the match. However, he shared that things were okay with The Judgment Day member and he was reportedly doing fine.

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor shared an update about his injury

During the whole match, Pete Dunn was targeting Finn Balor's hand. After the hellacious battle at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Balor took to Twitter to share an update.

The Judgment Day member claimed that he typed out the tweet with just one thumb.

Expand Tweet

It was a brilliant night for The Judgment Day. After Balor and Priest retained the titles, Rhea Ripley headlined the PLE in a Women's World Championship match against Nia Jax.

The Eradicator put on a show in an instant classic in front of her home fans. Despite being at a disadvantage against the formidable Nia, Mami fought back strongly and picked up the win after an earth shattering Riptide for the three count. The fans celebrated with the champ as fireworks went off in the background.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Judgment Day this week on RAW as WWE continues on The Road to WrestleMania.