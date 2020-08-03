Major update on possible location for WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE seems to have found a location for The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2020, according to WrestleVotes' latest report. The official Twitter handle of WrestleVotes is stating that SummerSlam won't be taking place at the WWE Performance Center.

The sources added that WWE has seemingly found a location, which is somewhere in the Northeastern part of the USA. WrestleVotes also stated that there isn't any news on whether the event will have fans in attendance or not. Check out the tweet below:

I’ve been told by 2 different sources over the weekend that the feeling is SummerSlam will be happening outside the PC. Seems like WWE found a location... Northeastern part of the US. No word on if fans will be in attendance or not just yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 3, 2020

SummerSlam 2020's location is still not confirmed

SummerSlam this year is set for August 23, 2020. WrestleVotes has been providing updates for a while now, in regards to the possible location for SummerSlam and if the event will feature live audiences as well. In their last update on the same, posted on July 31, WrestleVotes said that WWE's higher-ups were going to meet to finalize the plans for SummerSlam.

Source: those in power at WWE are meeting today to discuss and hopefully finalize SummerSlam plans, including location. As noted before, the desperation to land a location outside of the PC is coming from the top. It’s not as easy as they had hoped. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 31, 2020

The report also added that the ones on the top in WWE's hierarchy are desperate to secure a location for the event, other than the Performance Center.

SummerSlam is widely regarded by many as the second biggest WWE PPV of the year, after WrestleMania. The first-ever SummerSlam PPV took place way back in 1988, and this year's show will be the 33rd edition of the summer classic.

The event has seen its fair share of classic matches and memorable moments. This is where Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton became the youngest WWE and World Champions in history, respectively. Bret Hart has had numerous classics at SummerSlam, with many fans dubbing him as "Mr. SummerSlam".

The WWE Universe would want nothing but to see their favorite wrestlers go at it somewhere outside the WWE PC, while adhering to all safety measures, of course.