Major update on Randy Orton's in-ring status ahead of WWE SummerSlam - Reports

Randy Orton's much-awaited return to WWE has been the talk of the town for weeks heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer. According to a new report, The Viper will be in Detroit for SummerSlam, but he's not medically cleared to compete.

Earlier this year, Randy Orton had a successful recovery from his latest back surgery, and fans were excited to hear that The Viper could possibly make an in-ring return by this year. Recently, he was spotted in Detroit ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The WWE Universe has high expectations for The Viper's eventual return. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected to watch Orton perform inside the squared circle. According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, the 14-time World Champion is not medically cleared to compete.

"Despite reports of Randy Orton being in Detroit, I’m told by people close to Randy that he is nowhere near medically cleared to return at this point," Sean Ross Sapp reported.

The report also states that The Viper will be in Detroit, most likely for the event. Unfortunately, he has not been cleared to have another run with WWE.

Randy Orton won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in his last SummerSlam appearance

In 2021, Randy Orton came out of WrestleMania 37 with a huge win over 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, which was Wyatt's last appearance for the company before returning at last year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle lost the WWE United States Championship to Sheamus at the same event. After Mania 37, Riddle approached Orton as he wanted to team with The Viper.

However, The Apex Predator was reluctant to join forces with The Original Bro due to his off-beat on-screen presence. Nevertheless, Orton and Riddle teamed up to form RK-Bro on Monday Night RAW.

The duo took down the dominant team of AJ Styles and Omos at the Biggest Party of the Summer in 2021 to win their first RAW Tag Team Championships. They won the titles for the second time from The Alpha Academy in 2022.

Do you think The Viper will return at SummerSlam 2023?

