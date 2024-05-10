Major update on reported plans for Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41

After Cody Rhodes successfully outwrestled Roman Reigns and fended off the rest of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40, it was likely that the story might not have finished there. The following night, he was confronted by The Rock, who seemingly hinted at wanting to face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It seems that now, it might not be too safe of a bet.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while The Final Boss might want the People's Champion vs. WWE Champion match, there is no guarantee that Cody will hold the title until the next WrestleMania. While the reported plan still is The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes, it must be noted that plans tend to change in WWE.

Given that there's almost a year between now and then, it won't be a surprise if things don't go according to plan. The plans became highly evident when The Rock and Cody exchanged titles on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, with The Final Boss handing The American Nightmare an undisclosed item. It seems that there is still a larger story left to be told.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' run so far as the Undisputed WWE Champion

After defeating Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match and LA Knight in a singles encounter on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One AJ Styles earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. The Phenomenal One locked horns with the champion at BackLash in Lyon, France, last weekend.

After a hard-fought battle between the two, Rhodes came out on top, marking his first successful PLE title defense. As of now, the Undisputed WWE Champion's next opponent has not been announced, but he may run it back with Styles for a second time to prove his dominance over the two-time champion.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if we get Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles Round Two at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback