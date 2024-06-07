Major update on Rhea Ripley amid WWE hiatus - Reports

Rhea Ripley's absence is felt keenly on WWE TV as The Eradicator had a dream run with the Women's World Championship. A new report provided a major update on Mami's injury and when she could potentially return to the promotion.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley's record-breaking run ended when she got injured and went on a hiatus to recover. Since then, the former Women's World Champion has not made an appearance on RAW. However, the storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is on in full swing on the Monday night show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 27-year-old star is currently rehabbing her shoulder and is not scheduled to return for SummerSlam. The report also states that the storyline would change if she healed faster than expected.

Moreover, the report states that if rehab doesn't mend the shoulder, the star could require surgery. It will be interesting to see when Mami returns to WWE and deals with unfinished business.

Rhea Ripley has often been mentioned on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's absence came as a shock, as Mami had reached 379 days as the brand's champion before relinquishing her title. The story didn't end with The Eradicator leaving as Liv Morgan continued her "revenge tour" to finally get her hands on the Women's World Title.

Mami's Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio, accidentally helped Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch. The newly crowned champion took advantage of the situation and tried to go after Mysterio.

After a hellacious Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch, Morgan k*ssed Mysterio and continued to play mind games with The Judgment Day. On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan saved Dominik Mysterio from Braun Strowman.

During the show, Dom mentioned Rhea Ripley and revealed that he's giving her her space as she recovers from injury. It will be interesting to see if the star is actually in cahoots with Liv Morgan or if he's being framed.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's current run? Sound off by hitting the discuss button!