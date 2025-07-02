  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Major update on The Miz amid WWE absence - Reports

Major update on The Miz amid WWE absence - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 02, 2025 20:12 GMT
The veteran is a member of the SmackDown roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran is a member of the SmackDown roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been a major update on The Miz amid his WWE absence. The A-Lister has not competed in a match since he was defeated by Aleister Black on the May 2 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Ad

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, The Miz should be returning to WWE television soon. Alvarez noted that the veteran has completed filming two seasons of American Gladiators and will make his comeback to the company shortly. The former champion will be hosting the revival of American Gladiators on Amazon Prime.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Miz is in an alliance with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Hayes was SmackDown's first-round draft pick but has not had a ton of success on the blue brand so far and is yet to capture a title on the main roster. However, Melo did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

The Miz claims a major WWE star is the greatest of all time

SmackDown star The Miz recently referred to Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena as the Greatest Of All Time.

Ad

The Cenation Leader defeated CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia to retain the title. Cody Rhodes got the better of Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament to earn a title match against Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, The Awesome One claimed that Cena was the "GOAT" and suggested that fans cherish the limited time he has left in the ring.

Ad
"I think other things he might be able to do, but wrestling in a ring, I think this is the last year we’re gonna see him. So, I think we should cherish it. We should watch it and enjoy what he’s doing. Whether you don’t like what he is doing or you do like what he’s doing, just sit back and watch because he truly is the GOAT," he added. (H/T: Fox News Digital)
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 44-year-old when he returns to television in the weeks ahead.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications