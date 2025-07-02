Major update on The Miz amid WWE absence - Reports

There has been a major update on The Miz amid his WWE absence. The A-Lister has not competed in a match since he was defeated by Aleister Black on the May 2 edition of WWE SmackDown.

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, The Miz should be returning to WWE television soon. Alvarez noted that the veteran has completed filming two seasons of American Gladiators and will make his comeback to the company shortly. The former champion will be hosting the revival of American Gladiators on Amazon Prime.

The Miz is in an alliance with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Hayes was SmackDown's first-round draft pick but has not had a ton of success on the blue brand so far and is yet to capture a title on the main roster. However, Melo did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year.

The Miz claims a major WWE star is the greatest of all time

SmackDown star The Miz recently referred to Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena as the Greatest Of All Time.

The Cenation Leader defeated CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia to retain the title. Cody Rhodes got the better of Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament to earn a title match against Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, The Awesome One claimed that Cena was the "GOAT" and suggested that fans cherish the limited time he has left in the ring.

"I think other things he might be able to do, but wrestling in a ring, I think this is the last year we’re gonna see him. So, I think we should cherish it. We should watch it and enjoy what he’s doing. Whether you don’t like what he is doing or you do like what he’s doing, just sit back and watch because he truly is the GOAT," he added. (H/T: Fox News Digital)

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 44-year-old when he returns to television in the weeks ahead.

