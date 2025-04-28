Major update on WWE star following reports of 'internal move'

There were reports about a potential internal move in WWE following WrestleMania 41. One of the stars linked to the move is seemingly heading in a different direction after what happened on Sunday outside the Triple H-led company.
According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, Trick Williams and Lola Vice were under consideration regarding a call-up to the main roster. Williams has been in NXT since 2021, with two reigns as NXT Champion and a run as NXT North American Champion.
Vice has been in developmental since 2022 and has significantly improved over the past couple of years. Regarding Williams, it seems like a call-up might not be happening soon after he made a shocking appearance at TNA Rebellion in Los Angeles on Sunday.
After Joe Hendy successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page, Williams attacked him with a Spinning Bicycle Kick and his Trick Shot finisher. It signaled his interest in pursuing the TNA World Title.
WWE and TNA's partnership has mainly involved NXT talents, although Joe Hendry did appear at WrestleMania 41 to challenge Randy Orton. So, a possible call-up for Trick Williams is still possible, but plans are always subject to change.
Shawn Michaels invites Joe Hendry to appear on WWE NXT
After Trick Williams' actions made headlines, NXT's head of creative, Shawn Michaels, invited Joe Hendry to appear on Tuesday's episode of NXT. Hendry will be free to address Williams, who will likely get a shot at the TNA World Title since the Scottish star is a fighting champion.
"Trick Williams crossed the line. NXT is everywhere - RAW, SmackDown, and tonight at TNA Rebellion. @JoeHendry, you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick," Michaels tweeted.
Hendry has already appeared on NXT multiple times, but a matchup between him and Williams is going to be a must-watch for fans. He previously challenged Ethan Page for the NXT Championship, with Williams as the special guest referee, so there's a brief history between the two.