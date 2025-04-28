Major update on WWE star following reports of 'internal move'

There were reports about a potential internal move in WWE following WrestleMania 41. One of the stars linked to the move is seemingly heading in a different direction after what happened on Sunday outside the Triple H-led company.

Ad

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, Trick Williams and Lola Vice were under consideration regarding a call-up to the main roster. Williams has been in NXT since 2021, with two reigns as NXT Champion and a run as NXT North American Champion.

Vice has been in developmental since 2022 and has significantly improved over the past couple of years. Regarding Williams, it seems like a call-up might not be happening soon after he made a shocking appearance at TNA Rebellion in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

After Joe Hendy successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page, Williams attacked him with a Spinning Bicycle Kick and his Trick Shot finisher. It signaled his interest in pursuing the TNA World Title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE and TNA's partnership has mainly involved NXT talents, although Joe Hendry did appear at WrestleMania 41 to challenge Randy Orton. So, a possible call-up for Trick Williams is still possible, but plans are always subject to change.

Shawn Michaels invites Joe Hendry to appear on WWE NXT

After Trick Williams' actions made headlines, NXT's head of creative, Shawn Michaels, invited Joe Hendry to appear on Tuesday's episode of NXT. Hendry will be free to address Williams, who will likely get a shot at the TNA World Title since the Scottish star is a fighting champion.

Ad

"Trick Williams crossed the line. NXT is everywhere - RAW, SmackDown, and tonight at TNA Rebellion. @JoeHendry, you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick," Michaels tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Hendry has already appeared on NXT multiple times, but a matchup between him and Williams is going to be a must-watch for fans. He previously challenged Ethan Page for the NXT Championship, with Williams as the special guest referee, so there's a brief history between the two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More