Major update on WWE star Liv Morgan's "jaw-dropping" project - Reports

Liv Morgan is in her record-setting fourth reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion while she and Raquel Rodriguez represent The Judgment Day in dominant fashion. With a blockbuster project and unfortunate hiatus on the horizon, sources are now revealing new details on what WWE has planned.

Ad

The Miracle Kid has been a top star in the WWE women's division for some time now. Morgan and Rodriguez may have lost their titles at WrestleMania 41, but they regained the gold on RAW. Speculation began to swirl about officials planning something big for the 30-year-old, and then it was revealed on RAW that Morgan will be filming a movie. Nick Aldis, who filled in for Adam Pearce this week, granted Liv time off to film, confirming in the storylines that WWE was already aware.

Ad

Trending

Morgan's big movie role is shaping up to be a grand announcement, according to PWInsider and Fightful Select. Morgan's role and the name of the movie are set to be revealed next week, perhaps in conjunction with Monday's RAW from Omaha. People close to the New Jersey native claim "people's jaw will drop" when the announcement is made.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sources in the know have also reported how it appears Morgan's second appearance on the silver screen will come in a movie that is not on anyone's radar. However, this particular role was described as "one of the most impressive 'gets' imaginable," and this could be the part that eventually allows Morgan to be Hollywood's next "it girl," unless the film falls short of expectations.

There is said to be no truth to rumors about Morgan being cast in a superhero movie. The project was described as a "major dramatic role" compared to Hollywood hits such as The Raid, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Anora. Morgan made her big screen debut in 2023, starring as Emma in The Kill Room. The crime comedy-thriller starred Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Joe Manganiello.

Ad

Agency representing Liv Morgan and other WWE stars

The Paradigm Talent Agency began signing WWE Superstars in 2024 to represent the grapplers in all areas outside of the ring, such as acting, unscripted projects, books, speaking engagements, and brand partnerships.

Liv Morgan is being represented by Paradigm in the movie to be announced next week. The agency and World Wrestling Entertainment work together with the goal of coordinating talent schedules to keep all sides happy and on the same page. They also aim to keep storylines intact during filming.

Ad

CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton were the first Paradigm signees from the Stamford-based promotion, but it was recently revealed that Liv, Drew McIntyre, and 10 other Superstars not named are also represented. Rusev, who was with AEW at the time, was also listed, along with UFC star Jorge Masdival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More