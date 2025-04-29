  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Major update on WWE star Liv Morgan's "jaw-dropping" project - Reports

Major update on WWE star Liv Morgan's "jaw-dropping" project - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 29, 2025 21:26 GMT
Liv Morgan drops Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW
Liv Morgan drops Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Liv Morgan is in her record-setting fourth reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion while she and Raquel Rodriguez represent The Judgment Day in dominant fashion. With a blockbuster project and unfortunate hiatus on the horizon, sources are now revealing new details on what WWE has planned.

Ad

The Miracle Kid has been a top star in the WWE women's division for some time now. Morgan and Rodriguez may have lost their titles at WrestleMania 41, but they regained the gold on RAW. Speculation began to swirl about officials planning something big for the 30-year-old, and then it was revealed on RAW that Morgan will be filming a movie. Nick Aldis, who filled in for Adam Pearce this week, granted Liv time off to film, confirming in the storylines that WWE was already aware.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Morgan's big movie role is shaping up to be a grand announcement, according to PWInsider and Fightful Select. Morgan's role and the name of the movie are set to be revealed next week, perhaps in conjunction with Monday's RAW from Omaha. People close to the New Jersey native claim "people's jaw will drop" when the announcement is made.

Ad

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Sources in the know have also reported how it appears Morgan's second appearance on the silver screen will come in a movie that is not on anyone's radar. However, this particular role was described as "one of the most impressive 'gets' imaginable," and this could be the part that eventually allows Morgan to be Hollywood's next "it girl," unless the film falls short of expectations.

There is said to be no truth to rumors about Morgan being cast in a superhero movie. The project was described as a "major dramatic role" compared to Hollywood hits such as The Raid, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Anora. Morgan made her big screen debut in 2023, starring as Emma in The Kill Room. The crime comedy-thriller starred Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Joe Manganiello.

Ad

Agency representing Liv Morgan and other WWE stars

The Paradigm Talent Agency began signing WWE Superstars in 2024 to represent the grapplers in all areas outside of the ring, such as acting, unscripted projects, books, speaking engagements, and brand partnerships.

Liv Morgan is being represented by Paradigm in the movie to be announced next week. The agency and World Wrestling Entertainment work together with the goal of coordinating talent schedules to keep all sides happy and on the same page. They also aim to keep storylines intact during filming.

Ad
youtube-cover

CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton were the first Paradigm signees from the Stamford-based promotion, but it was recently revealed that Liv, Drew McIntyre, and 10 other Superstars not named are also represented. Rusev, who was with AEW at the time, was also listed, along with UFC star Jorge Masdival.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications