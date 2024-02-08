Major WrestleMania revelation about The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns reportedly planned for WWE press event

WWE fans have been wondering what the plans for The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns are for WrestleMania XL. Their questions will reportedly be answered at the upcoming WWE press event later today.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns was the plan heading into WrestleMania XL before The Rock decided to return to WWE. It looks like The Great One will take Rhodes’ spot, while The American Nightmare could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that fans will likely get the answers on the upcoming WrestleMania press conference on Thursday night:

"When the thing (today) is over, whatever they're doing, whether it's a three-way - which I was told it was not going to be - but whether it's them doing two matches where Roman wrestles twice, or how they make this thing work, I was told it will likely be completed by the end of the press conference, that is the plan," he said.

Meltzer added that the card for the show will be much clearer by the end of Thursday night’s press conference:

"By the end of the day we'll know what's going on as far as the card."

It’ll be interesting to see how the company books the match going forward, especially after the backlash they received following The Great One’s arrival.

Cody Rhodes fans have been ripping into the idea of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble match in 2024 to earn another World Title opportunity for WrestleMania. He pointed at Roman Reigns right after winning the match to make his intentions clear.

However, The Rock’s arrival changed The American Nightmare’s plans. Rhodes said that he will face Reigns, but not at 'Mania. Instead, The Great One came out to seemingly take his spot for the match.

The American Nightmare’s fans have been trending the #WeWantCody hashtag ever since, hoping that WWE will change their plans. The creative team could give fans The Rock vs. Roman Reigns on the first night of 'Mania, followed by Cody Rhodes vs. The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of the event.

