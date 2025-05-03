  • home icon
  Major WWE announcement expected - Reports 

Major WWE announcement expected - Reports 

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 03, 2025 14:27 GMT
The announcement is coming (image via WWE)
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer! [Image via WWE.com]

WWE has been full of moving parts lately, with the recent releases sending shockwaves through the company. Meanwhile, the promotion, creatively led by Triple H, recently announced that a premium live event would be held in Perth, Australia, on October 11.

On the same topic, it seems that WWE is set to continue to travel for international PLEs this year, with Cory Hayes of PWNexus reporting that there is an announcement coming this week for its next trip to Saudi Arabia.

Night of Champions is reportedly set to take place in Saudi Arabia on June 28, just weeks after the annual Money in the Bank event. Friday Night SmackDown will also be held in Saudi Arabia on June 27.

It was recently announced that the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event would be held in Western Australia this year. This could be a hint that the company wouldn't return to the Middle East until next year's Royal Rumble, which will take place in Riyadh.

The Stamford-based company announced the historic event earlier this year. It'll be the first time that the Rumble will take place outside of America.

WWE Night of Champions will likely be in Saudi Arabia once again

Night of Champions previously took place in Saudi Arabia in May 2023. It seems that this is the prime time for the company to head over to Saudi Arabia, since its next trip would be ahead of WrestleMania 42, and it would become convoluted to include another PLE on the Road to The Show of Shows.

The 2026 Royal Rumble being in Saudi Arabia will likely change the regular schedule of the company's future premium live events in the Middle East.

It will be interesting to see how the next few years go since the deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will only end in 2028.

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Yash Mittal
