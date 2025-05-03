Major WWE announcement expected - Reports 

WWE has been full of moving parts lately, with the recent releases sending shockwaves through the company. Meanwhile, the promotion, creatively led by Triple H, recently announced that a premium live event would be held in Perth, Australia, on October 11.
On the same topic, it seems that WWE is set to continue to travel for international PLEs this year, with Cory Hayes of PWNexus reporting that there is an announcement coming this week for its next trip to Saudi Arabia.
Night of Champions is reportedly set to take place in Saudi Arabia on June 28, just weeks after the annual Money in the Bank event. Friday Night SmackDown will also be held in Saudi Arabia on June 27.
It was recently announced that the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event would be held in Western Australia this year. This could be a hint that the company wouldn't return to the Middle East until next year's Royal Rumble, which will take place in Riyadh.
The Stamford-based company announced the historic event earlier this year. It'll be the first time that the Rumble will take place outside of America.
WWE Night of Champions will likely be in Saudi Arabia once again
Night of Champions previously took place in Saudi Arabia in May 2023. It seems that this is the prime time for the company to head over to Saudi Arabia, since its next trip would be ahead of WrestleMania 42, and it would become convoluted to include another PLE on the Road to The Show of Shows.
The 2026 Royal Rumble being in Saudi Arabia will likely change the regular schedule of the company's future premium live events in the Middle East.
It will be interesting to see how the next few years go since the deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will only end in 2028.