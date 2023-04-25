Major WWE faction's merchandise is reportedly selling "very well" 

Following the group's reincarnation in WWE, it has been reported that LWO's (Latino World Order) merchandise is one of the hottest sellers in the company.

On SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 last month, Rey Mysterio brought back the stable that Eddie Guerrero first introduced to fans in 1998 in WCW.

With a fan favorite like Mysterio leading the faction, it was recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the group's merchandise is selling rapidly.

"They’re actually doing (…) there’s no doubt that it’s a total copy, it’s the same t-shirt, and they bring up that it was Eddie’s group. It was 100%. It was the LWO gimmick. They’re selling merchandise very well right now. That is 100% meant as something Eddie Guerrero popularized right down to the team losing every match practically." [H/T Wrestling News]

Besides Rey Mysterio, the newly formed group also consists of many other talented Latino stars, including Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Santos Escobar on the Latino World Order's WWE return

Like many WWE fans, one member of the LWO that is undoubtedly happy to see the faction return is Santos Escobar.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton on The Bump, the SmackDown star stated how it feels to be a part of the modern-day version of the LWO.

"To be a part of this reincarnation, reformation, regrouping of the LWO, it's very important to me because I get to carry on with what they did. And I get to put my own sauce and my own salt and pepper on it. And I love that," said Escobar. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Latino World Order hopes for a big win at Backlash on Saturday, May 6, as Zelina Vega will challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

